Skyforce Announces Two Priority Dates in Advance of 2024-25 Season

June 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced two priority home dates in advance of the upcoming season. upcoming season. While these dates have been confirmed, official times and opponents have yet to be determined. The remainder of the season schedule, as well as the full-season promotional calendar, will also be released at a later date.

The two priority dates are listed below:

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Season tickets, flex packs, family plans and birthday party reservations are all on sale now. For more information on becoming part of Force Nation, please contact a representative at 605-332-0605 or by visiting the Skyforce offices at 2131 S. Minnesota Ave.

