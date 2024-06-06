Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Six Home Games for the 2024-25 Season

June 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the 2023-24 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, have announced six home game dates for the 2024-25 NBA G League season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The team's full 2024-25 season schedule, including tip-off times and opponents, will be announced at a later date. The Warriors also announced that all home games will have a giveaway for at least the first 1,000 fans in attendance, continuing a tradition dating back to the 2019-20 season.

The Warriors, coming off a Western Conference Quarterfinals appearance during the 2023-24 season, will be celebrating their 13th season in Santa Cruz and look to build upon their success in November 2024.

Home Game Dates Announced:

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Santa Cruz Warriors full season and half season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are now on sale. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or email scwtickets@warriors.com for more information.

The Santa Cruz Warriors play home games at Kaiser Permanente Arena (140 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060).

