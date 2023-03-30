Sky Carp Welcome Back Fowl Pole Golden Ale

Beloit - The Beloit Sky Carp and Potosi Brewing/The Potosi Foundation have once again teamed up to create the Official Beer of the Beloit Sky Carp... Fowl Pole Golden Ale! This Golden Ale is as bright as a summer day and with only a touch of malt it goes down easy! The beverage was such a hit at the ballpark last year, the partners decided to bring in back in 2023.

"We at Potosi are proud to team up again with the Beloit Sky Carp and ABC Supply Stadium and are eager to give back to the community. At Potosi, all profits go to charity," says Maddie Fritz, Marketing Director at Potosi Brewery.

For every Fowl Pole Golden Ale sold during the 2023 Season, Potosi will again donate a portion of proceeds back to The Stateline Family YMCA.

"In keeping with our mission, we are thrilled to work with The Stateline Family YMCA to give back to the Greater Beloit Community. We feel both organizations align on supporting the community."

In January of 2001 the original Potosi Brewery building was generously donated by its owners to the Potosi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Following an exhaustive restoration process, the foundation reopened the brewery in 2008.

As sole owner of The Potosi Brewing Company, The Potosi Foundation's mission is to spur economic opportunity in and around Potosi and statewide, brew only the finest craft beer and to channel all profits into its markets served to support historical and educational initiatives and other charitable causes.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy Fowl Pole Golden Ale at the Sky Carp's Season Kickoff Party, during the team's first practice under the lights, on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:00 PM. The event is free to attend.

The Beloit Sky Carp's Opening Day is set for Friday, April 7 at 6:35 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

