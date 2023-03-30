South Bend Cubs Announce Opening Week Promotions

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs announced their first week of promotions starting with a jam-packed Opening Week to kickoff the 2023 campaign. April 11 is Opening Night and will feature a banner raising ceremony honoring the 2022 Midwest League Champions, a first look at brand new, state of the art videoboard, post-game fireworks, a magnet schedule giveaway, and a few special surprises.

Come to Four Winds Field on Wednesday night and you can raise a banner of your very own. On Wednesday, April 12, the Cubs are giving away a Championship flag to the first 1,000 fans.

Friday brings more fireworks after the game and on Saturday it's the first edition of Spin To Win Saturday since it took home the Golden Bobblehead Award for Best Minor League Promotion. Saturday's game has a special start time of 4:00 p.m. ET with gates opening at 2:00 p.m.

Here's a look at the Opening Week promotions in full as the Cubs host the Beloit Sky Carp...

Tuesday, April 11, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Banner raising ceremony.

Unveiling of the new state-of-the-art videoboard, the largest in the Midwest League.

First 2,000 fans through the gates receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Bonni Menting of State Farm and U93.

Fireworks immediately after the game.

Chicago Cubs singer Wayne Messmer returns to sing the National Anthem.

Wednesday, April 12, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 1,000 fans receive a Championship flag.

Thursday, April 13, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16oz. draft beers and regular 24oz. fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, April 14, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks begin immediately after the game

Saturday, April 15, 4:05 p.m.

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Spin To Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or new for 2023... $500 cash, by spinning the price wheel between innings. Must be 18 years or older to enter and must be present to win. Spin To Win is presented by Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Sensory Friendly Day presented by Lighthouse Autism Center: April is Autism Awareness Month promoting awareness, kindness and understanding for those living with autism. A special sensory room will be set up.

April 15th marks Jackie Robinson's historic MLB debut. Robinson's courage blazed a trail for all of America. Before and during the game on April 15, the South Bend Cubs will honor his legacy as we commemorate Jackie Robinson Day.

Sunday, April 16, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12 p.m.

Sunday FUNday: Fans can play catch on the field and get autographs from their favorite players on the concourse prior to the game

First 1,000 fans receive a Championship fleece blanket courtesy of Pyrotecnico

The South Bend Cubs second homestand is their longest of the season, featuring 12 games spanning from April 25 to May 7.

