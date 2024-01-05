Sky Carp to Host Fish Fry with the Flock

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp, in conjunction with Potosi Cave Ale, are excited to announce they are bringing a sacred Wisconsin tradition to the ballpark: The Fish Fry!

ABC Supply Stadium will be the place to be on Saturday, January 27, when the doors open at 6 p.m. for the fish fry.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 in the Beloit Health System Club. The event will also feature live music courtesy of Paul Heiser. Paul is a ballpark favorite who performs throughout the season on the concourse prior to games.

Tickets will be $22 per person and are available at the following link: 2024 Fish Fry - MyProVenue™ (tickets.com)

The ticket includes the Fish Fry Dinner and one Cave Ale from Potosi (or non/alcoholic beverage).

"This event gives our amazing food and beverage team a chance to shine, and it also gives our fans a chance to take advantage of our great facility in the winter," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "We're so grateful for our partnership with Potosi Cave Ale and Wisconsin Distributers to allow as many people as possible to sample their spectacular beer, that perfectly complements a classic Wisconsin Fish Fry."

Ticket sales will close on January 19.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

