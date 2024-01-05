Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts Open January 8

January 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner in the Miami Valley is National Anthem Tryouts, presented by the Dayton Daily News. Auditions for this summer's national anthem performers are VIRTUAL on the Dragons website.

Audition videos, which are being accepted in lieu of in-person auditions this year, should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2024 before the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday, April 5.

Deadline to apply is Friday, February 16, 2024.

The Dayton Dragons reserve the right to change performance details throughout the season to ensure health and safety has been met for all performers, fans, and staff.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 5, 2024

Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts Open January 8 - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.