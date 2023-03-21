Sky Carp to Celebrate Latin Culture

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp have joined teams across Minor League Baseball to participate in Copa de la Diversión during the 2023 season. During five games, the Sky Carp will take on an alternate identity that celebrates the local Hispanic heritage of the Stateline region.

The festivities will begin, appropriately, on Cinco de Mayo (May 5) when the Sky Carp take on West Michigan. The team will also be celebrating Copa de la Diversión Nights on May 31, June 29, July 22 and August 27.

The Sky Carp are honored to partner with Beloit-based company, Avid Pallet Services, for this series of games.

During each of those games, the team will become Paletas de Beloit. Paletas are a Mexican frozen treat made from fresh natural fruits - quite like a popsicle.

From the modest beginnings of a family kitchen in rural Mexico, the paleta is now an international food with a rapidly increasing popularity. â¯

The paleta was first created in Tocumbo, Michoacan in the 1930's by a man named Rafael Malfavon Andrade. Before long, it had spread to some of the largest cities in Mexico, usually carrying the name "La Michoacana" in the title.

La Michoacana's have popped up all over the United States, including one just over the Illinois border in South Beloit. â¯

Latin food is known for its unique flavors, colors and combinations. The paleta is a perfect example of that. Not merely a popsicle, a paleta is loaded with whole ingredients. There aren't any generic 'red' or 'purple' flavors. Instead, paleta producers can use the creativity often found in Latin culinary selections.

Flavors like goat's milk caramel and spicy chile mango highlight the versatility of the beloved frozen treat. Beloit's prominent and growing Latin population will no doubt embrace the concept of cheering for the Paletas at ABC Supply Stadium this summer!â¯

Each time the Paletas take the field, they will don special jerseys and caps that feature the effervescent colors associated with the delicious frozen treats.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys worn by the players by bidding on them throughout the final game of the series on August 27. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit a local Hispanic-based charity that is yet to be determined.

Minor League Baseball's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.â¯

