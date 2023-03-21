Cubs Add Specialty Food Items for the 2023 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN - After listening to input received from fans throughout last season and this past offseason, the South Bend Cubs are thrilled to announce that a new food item will be offered for every homestand this season and each COPA game will feature menu items with a Hispanic flare.

"Fans already know that we've got the best hot dogs in all of Minor League Baseball," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "But last year we added some enticing variety to the menu at Four Winds Field and fans loved it. We wanted to continue to present fans with tasty and unique options, plus with the return of Executive Chef Josh Farmer we're really excited to deliver high quality food at the ballpark all season long."

Executive Chef Josh Farmer rejoins South Bend Cubs having been with the club from 2015 - 2020. Fans will also notice upgrades to the digital menu boards inside the concession stands, making the selection process even easier.

The first homestand of the season the Cubs will offer a loaded walking taco, along with the complete regular menu at the rebranded Cubs Cantina, formerly the Salsa Cart. Fans can choose between chicken or beef in their walking taco, along with nacho cheese, lettuce, salsa, and sour cream. After the loaded walking taco, the next specialty item, served the final week of April, will be the bacon dog. Four Winds Field's bacon dog is deep fried and served with onion straws, pickled jalapeños, and topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce.

On the days the South Bend Cubs celebrate Latin culture as Los Cabritos Maldichos, the elotes bowl and empanada nachos will takeover. The classic elote will be served out of Cubs Cantina down the third base side of the concourse, while the empanada nachos topped with roasted pork and salsa verde will be available at the Sheffield and Waveland concession stand.

Philly nacho and french fry lovers will rejoice over the cheesesteak fries, a combination of sidewinder fries with sizzling steak and queso cheese. The cheesesteak fries will be served from June 6-11 and are sure to become a new fan favorite in addition to the year-round philly nachos that fans can never get enough of.

An Indiana favorite, the roasted pork sandwich, returns for a whole week from July 4-9.

Here's the full list of homestand food items new for the 2023 season:

Homestand Food Items:

April 11-16: Loaded Walking Taco (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)

April 25-30: Bacon Dog (available at Burgertopia located on the 1st base side)

May 2-7: Chicken Waffle Cone (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

May 23-28: Mac 'n Cheese Bites (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

June 6-11: Cheesesteak Fries (available at Steakadelphia cart on 1st and 3rd base side)

June 20-25: Apple Empanada Sundae (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

July 4-9: Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

July 18-23: Fried Pickles (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

August 1-6: Popcorn Shrimp (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

August 22-27: Mac 'n Cheese Dog (available at the Clark and Addison concessions stand)

September 5-10: Fried Cheesesteak À La Mode (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

COPA/Cinco De Mayo Food Items:

Elotes Bowl: Elotes, Cilantro Lime Rice, Carnitas (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)

Empanada Nachos: Empanadas topped with roasted pork and salsa verde (available at Smokey Joe's located next to Gate B)

