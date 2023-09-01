Sky Carp Release 2024 Schedule

September 1, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp are excited to announce their completed 2024 Midwest League schedule!

The Sky Carp's slate of 66 home games features several exciting highlights that are sure to get their fans through the long winter months with warm thoughts of upcoming fireworks shows, Thirsty ThursdaysTM and great giveaways!

The Sky Carp will open their 2024 season at home against Cedar Rapids on Friday, April 5. The team will play a three-game series against the Kernels before taking to the road.

With rare exceptions surrounding opening weekend, the 4th of July and the all-star break, the schedule format remains the same as in previous years: Teams will play six-game series from Tuesday through Sunday.

The team will have a pair of 12-game homestands. The first one spans from April 30-May 12, with the second coming from May 28-June 9.

The Sky Carp will welcome the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, from July 1-3. The Timber Rattlers will also be in town from July 23-28.

The South Bend Cubs make an early appearance at the ballpark, playing from April 16-21.

The Sky Carp will close their home schedule against Peoria from August 27-September 1, while traveling to Quad Cities from Sept. 3-8 to close the regular season slate.

The Sky Carp will be home on Mother's Day (May 12), Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend in 2024.

The team will announce game times and its full promotional schedule at a later date. Stay tuned to SkyCarp.com and our social media channels for all the latest information!

A complete home schedule is below.

Friday, April 5-Sunday April 7 vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (MIN)

Tuesday, April 16-Sunday, April 21 vs. South Bend Cubs (CHC)

Tuesday, April 30-Sunday, May 5 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (KC)

Tuesday, May 7-Sunday, May 12 vs. Peoria Chiefs (STL)

Tuesday, May 28-Sunday, June 2 vs. Dayton Dragons (CIN)

Tuesday, June 4-Sunday, June 9 vs. Lake County Captains (CLE)

Tuesday, June 18-Sunday, June 23 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (OAK)

Monday, July 1-Wednesday, July 3 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (MIL)

Tuesday, July 9-Sunday, July 14 vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (MIN)

Tuesday, July 23-Sunday, July 28 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (MIL)

Tuesday, August 13-Sunday, August 18 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (KC)

Tuesday, August 27-Sunday, September 1 vs. Peoria (STL)

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.