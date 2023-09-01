Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023lGame # 58 (124)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (29-28, 62-61) at Great Lakes Loons (27-30, 72-50)

RH Hunter Parks (3-6, 4.07) vs. RH Jerming Rosario (6-5, 5.37)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 2, Great Lakes 1. Ruben Ibarra's solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and four Dayton pitchers combined to strike out 18 batters, a Dragons team high for 2023. Edwin Arroyo had a solo homer to tie the game in the third. Dragons pitchers Jose Acuña, Brooks Crawford, Jayvien Sandridge, and Zach Maxwell combined on a four-hitter and did not allow an earned run.

Current Series (August 29-Sept. 3 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 2-1 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .228 batting average; 3.0 runs/game; 7 home runs; 1 stolen base; 5.19 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 10 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

If the Dragons can go 5-4 or better over their final nine games, they will finish the year with a winning record for the third straight year. The Dragons have had a winning record in three consecutive years once in team history (2000-02, their first three years).

The Dragons have a chance to lead the Midwest League in team pitching for the first time since 2011 and the second time in franchise history. The Dragons rank third in team ERA at 3.80, .04 behind the league leaders (Great Lakes and Peoria).

The Dragons are on pace to break the club record for highest fielding percentage in a season. They are currently at .978. The club record is .976, in 2022. They have 97 errors in 123 games. They finished last season with 107 errors in 128 games.

The Dragons finished the month of August with a record of 12-15. Their top hitters in August were Mat Nelson (.312, 6 HR, .945 OPS) and Jack Rogers (.292, 5 HR, 18 RBI, .879 OPS). Their top pitchers were Zach Maxwell (1.93 ERA, 7 G, 14 IP), Chase Petty (2.30 ERA, 4 GS, 15.2 IP), and Brooks Crawford (2.45 ERA, 9 G, 18.1 IP).

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick now ranks tied for second on the Dragons career home run list with 28. The club record is 30 by Chris Williamson, who played for the Dragons in 2000-02. Williamson's top season was 2002 when he hit 22. Hendrick has 14 home runs for the Dragons in 2023 after hitting 14 in 2022. Hendrick is tied with Randy Ruiz and Samone Peters with 28. No player who had played for the Dragons after 2002 had hit more than 26 in his Dragons career prior to Hendrick.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 15 games is batting .316 with four home runs, three doubles, and 12 runs batted in.

Zach Maxwell over his last five games: 9.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 16 SO.

Braxton Roxby over his last 28 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.54 ERA, 4 saves, 41 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 47 SO, .166 opponent's average.

Brooks Crawford over his last 12 G (since July 21): 3-0, 1.75 ERA, 2 saves, 25.2 IP, .182 opponent's average.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, Sept. 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (2-2, 3.10 w/Daytona) at Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-6, 4.87)

Sunday, Sept. 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-7, 5.14) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-il Choi (4-3, 2.98)

Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2023

