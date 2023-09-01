NBA's Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy Appearing at Parkview Field Tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy will be on display at Parkview Field tonight (Friday, Sept. 1) as the TinCaps take on the South Bend Cubs with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. and fireworks, presented by Indiana Tech, follow the final out.

In partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp, the NBA's championship hardware is in Indiana ahead of the Pacers hosting NBA All-Star 2024 in February. It'll be the first time the NBA All-Star Game is in Indianapolis since 1985.

Fans at Parkview Field tonight will have the chance to take a photo with the famous trophy. Fans in attendance can also enter to win a prize pack that includes an NBA All-Star 2024 jacket, bucket hat, mug, and deck of cards. Tickets to All-Star Saturday Night will also be a prize possibility.

TinCaps tickets start at just $7 and are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps are in pursuit of the Midwest League's championship trophy. With nine games remaining in the regular season, Fort Wayne is 1 1/2 games behind the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) for a playoff spot. TinCaps right-hander Dylan Lesko is making his home debut tonight. The 19-year-old from Georgia was drafted by the San Diego Padres last year in the first round and promoted to the team last week while on the road. Baseball America ranks Lesko as San Diego's third-best prospect and a top-40 talent in all of baseball. He'll be opposed by South Bend righty Brody McCullough, who's ranked as a top Cubs pitching prospect.

The TinCaps round out their 2023 regular season home schedule Saturday (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (6:05 p.m.) nights. Both games also feature fireworks, while Saturday is the team's annual 'Caps Against Cancer contest as well. The team wraps up the regular season on the road against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) next week.

"We're excited to partner with the Indiana Sports Corp and the Pacers," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions. "While we're savoring the end of our year at Parkview Field, there's lots for fans to be excited about around the state in the months ahead."

The Fort Wayne Pistons, an original member of the NBA, played in the Finals in 1955 and '56. The Larry O'Brien Trophy has been awarded annually since 1984, named after a former NBA Commissioner, who served in that role from 1975-84.

