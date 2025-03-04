Sky Carp Owner Wins Baldridge Foundation Leadership Award

March 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Pensacola, FL - Quint Studer, co-founder of Pensacola's Healthcare Plus Solutions Group ® (HPSG), has been named one of the 2025 recipients of the

Baldrige Foundation Leadership Excellence Awards. The award, given by the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc., recognizes leaders who embody Baldrige leadership and management values.

Studer is one of four healthcare leaders who received the honor.

Studer has a history of Baldrige recognition. Fifteen years ago, Studer Group, his company at the time, was selected as one of seven U.S. recipients of the 2010 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. He says he was inspired to apply for the award when organizations his firm worked with followed the Baldrige framework.

"The Baldrige framework made them better," says Studer. "And some of them ended up receiving the Baldrige Award. We decided to go through the process too. We applied for the Baldrige Award several times and finally won. It was exciting, but more important, it made us better."

After leaving Studer Group, he founded Healthcare Plus Solutions Group along with business partner Dan Collard.

"At HPSG, we continue to live by the principles Baldrige stands for," Studer adds. "We never stop trying to get stronger and better. We feel we owe it to our partners."

In addition to his healthcare leadership work, Studer applies Baldrige principles to his efforts to serve communities across the U.S. that are on the path to vibrancy. He is the founder of Studer Community Institute (SCI), which advances early brain development and leadership training. He also founded the Center for Civic Engagement, which focuses on bringing community best practices to the Pensacola, Florida area. His efforts have helped revitalize Pensacola, driving significant growth and earning national recognition.

Studer and his wife, Rishy, are active philanthropists and have donated to a variety of organizations in healthcare, community development, education, and more. Recipients include Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Healthcare Behavioral Medicine Center, Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA, the University of West Florida, the Florida Institute for Human & Machine Cognition, Bruce Beach Park, and many other community groups.

The Foundation's Leadership Awards will be presented during the Foundation Awards Ceremony held as part of the annual Quest for Excellence ® conference in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 1, 2025.

