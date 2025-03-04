Enjoy an All-Inclusive VIP Experience on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop

March 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Enjoy a South Bend Cubs game in style on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop. Single game tickets to four games are now available as part of a special all-inclusive VIP package.

Normally reserved for larger groups, fans can purchase a ticket that includes a two-hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet, a South Bend Cubs hat, cash bar, and private restrooms. Plus, get access to all stadium amenities as well.

Single game dates include Wednesday, June 4, Tuesday, June 17, Friday, July 4, and Thursday August 7. June 4 features a special midweek fireworks show and July 4 will host the largest fireworks show in the region.

"These single game tickets on the rooftop would not be possible without our friends at United Federal Credit Union," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "These select dates give our fans the ability to experience one of our premium hospitality spaces that are normally reserved for larger groups."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the South Bend Cubs for another year," said Jodie Kitchell, United Regional Vice President. "We are excited for this season and to see the community embrace the improvements at Four Winds Field. This is a great time for growth for the neighborhood around the park and for the city. United is proud to work alongside the team as it strives to make our community an even better place to live."

Tickets are only $32 and provide a unique opportunity for fans and the general public to experience the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

The two-hour ballpark buffet includes grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and lemonade. Fans enjoying the game can still gain access to all the amenities and features of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Guests sitting in the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop still have the opportunity to take in all parts of Four Winds Field with their game ticket. Fans are allowed to enter and exit the rooftop as they please to experience the entire ballpark.

The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop, located just outside of the stadium in left field, provides a space for larger groups to enjoy a South Bend Cubs game or non-gameday event with a one-of-a-kind view of Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend. The space can accommodate group sizes from 50 to 300 people.

