Sky Carp Giving Away Tickets to Marlins FanFest

January 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp are offering four fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a VIP experience at Miami Marlins FanFest, held at loanDepot Park on Saturday, February 8.

The winning entrant will receive round-trip airfare from Chicago to Miami International Airport, hotel accommodations in Miami, tickets to Miami Marlins FanFest presented by ADT, and spending money to make the most of their South Florida experience.

Fans interested in entering the contest are encouraged to post a video, no more than 60 seconds in length, on social media and tag @skycarpbaseball to show why they are deserving of the trip. Creativity, humor and local Stateline area flavor are encouraged. After the submission window closes on Friday, January 31, the winner(s) will be chosen by a committee of Sky Carp front office staff.

"As we prepare for the 2025 season at ABC Supply Stadium, we thought this would be a great way to get our fans excited for the year ahead and reinforce our organization's strong partnership with the Marlins," said Sky Carp team president Zach Brockman. "Early February is the perfect time to start thinking about warmer weather and the summer fun that lies ahead."

The Sky Carp have been affiliated with the Miami Marlins since the 2021 season. eight Sky Carp have ascended from Beloit to make their MLB debuts since the affiliation began, including current Marlins players Griffin Conine, Andrew Nardi, Eury Pérez, Javier Sanoja and George Soriano.

The Sky Carp begin their 2025 Midwest League season on Friday, April 4 as they host the South Bend Cubs. Mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at Skycarp.com and the ABC Supply Stadium box office.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District. 

