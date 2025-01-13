Holiday Lights a Big Hit in Debut Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A new Fort Wayne holiday season tradition was born in 2024. In its debut over 48 nights from mid-November into early January, more than 97,000 guests visited Parkview Field's Holiday Lights presented by Rohrman Automotive, Paul Davis, and the Lear Corporation.

"We've been blessed to have received amazing support from the community for 15 seasons of TinCaps baseball," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Our goal was to help folks make more memories around the holidays and the attendance exceeded our expectations. Thanks to everyone who joined us. We're already working to make next season's Holiday Lights bigger and better."

The award-winning ballpark was decorated with more than 1 million lights on display, synchronized to holiday music. Not only were guests able to walk around the concourse to see the spectacle, they were also invited to walk around the field surface. The "Holiday Express" electric train ride around the concourse was highly popular. Parkview Field also offered a free craft room for kids featuring activities like writing letters to Santa, equipped with a mailbox to send off to the North Pole. There was a free digital scavenger hunt as well. Guests could also roast s'mores at fire pits located in the outfield concourse. The concessions showcased holiday-themed drinks and desserts. With a giant Christmas tree and Santa's sleigh, there were many ideal spots for photos. Team mascot Johnny TinCap, dressed as Santa, met with guests every night. Select nights included promotions like discounted concession prices, dogs welcome, a princess meet-and-greet, and a special area for those with sensory challenges. Parking was free.

The Holiday Lights hosted nearly 5,000 guests the opening Saturday night alone. Overall attendance could have exceeded 100,000 in total, but two late December nights were canceled due to inclement weather.

"We're excited to have added to the holiday magic in Fort Wayne," Nutter said. "Going forward, we expect to add hundreds of thousands of more lights and grow this even more."

The success of the Holiday Lights followed the 2024 TinCaps season that saw the team record big attendance figures. Parkview Field averaged 5,590 fans per game opening, highest since 2018. The TinCaps' 19 sellout crowds were their most since 2017, and their top-25 attendance ranking for all levels of Minor League Baseball (Single-A through Triple-A) was their best since 2016.

Now that the lights have been packed up, Parkview Field's focus turns to the upcoming baseball season. Opening Day in Fort Wayne is Friday, April 4. Tickets for the 2025 TinCaps season are already on sale at TinCaps.com/Tickets. So far the team has announced 28 postgame fireworks nights, while additional promotions will be released soon. The hiring process to work at the ballpark is underway, too, with online applications at TinCaps.com/Jobs.

