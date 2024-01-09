Sky Carp Fest to Return in 2024

January 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The 3rd Annual Sky Carp Fest is upon us once again!

The Sky Carp are pleased to announce that the popular off-season event returns on Saturday, January 20 with all the familiar fan-favorite activities in 2024! Best of all? It's still FREE!

Doors will open at ABC Supply Stadium at 2 p.m. Fan activities include face painting, a Q&A with Marlins prospects and personnel (specifics to be announced shortly!) and an autograph session.

There will be an activity space for kids to get all their winter energy out, and the batting cage will be open (tee only).

We will also have a photo booth available to take some fun pics, and we will have some new menu items for our fans to sample!

"This is another sign that baseball season is getting closer," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "We can't wait to get our fans back in the ballpark, get them connected with some of our players and get them excited for the spring."

The event will last until 4 p.m. Although there is no charge for the event, fans are encouraged to RSVP at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TS2VHGD

Beloit will open its 2024 schedule on April 5 at home against Cedar Rapids.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.