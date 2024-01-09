Dragons Promote Two Key Executives

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced today that two key executives have been promoted within the front office.

Brandy Guinaugh

Brandy has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager.

"I'm delighted to be recognized with this promotion to Executive Vice President for the Dayton Dragons. It's been an amazing 19 years with the Dragons. I look forward to another successful season collaborating with our talented staff in 2024 and can't wait to see our dedicated fans at the ballpark again very soon," said Guinaugh.

Brandy began her career with the Dayton Dragons in September of 2004 when she joined the team as a Marketing Manager in the Corporate Partnerships department. She was promoted in 2008, again in 2011, and was made Vice President of the department in 2013. In 2018, she was then promoted to Vice President of the organization and also given the duties and responsibilities as the Assistant General Manager of the team working closely with Murphy on team and game operations.

"Brandy has accomplished so much in her time with the Dayton Dragons. We consistently provide her with new challenges, and she keeps accepting them and making us a better organization." said Team President Robert Murphy. "Once she puts her mind to something ... there is nothing that she can't do."

Guinaugh has been recognized nationally when she was selected as the "Rawlings Woman Baseball Executive of the Year" in 2016 amongst all 160 minor league teams. Locally, she was selected and recognized as a "Top Forty Under 40" business leader in Dayton in 2018.

Besides overseeing and leading the Corporate Partnership activities for the team and taking care of all the franchise's most important business relationships - she manages several key accounts as her own. Brandy oversees key programs such as the Dayton Dragons MVP program, the Homerun for Life program, the Hometown Heroes program, Cincinnati Reds Day at the Dragons, and special events such as the Logan Wilson Celebrity softball game, Great American Beer Tasting, the Dragons 5K, family movie nights, and events included with the Dayton Dragons Family and Business ticket clubs. Brandy also oversees the team's Sports Management Assistant program which includes approximately 30 interns which is a critical function supporting all departments with in-season activities.

She also has the responsibility of overseeing and leading the Dragons Creative Communications department. All graphic design and brand projects, all team social media platforms, website, and the creation of video content and animations created to support the game entertainment programming, are under Guinaugh's purview.

"Brandy has proven herself to be a result driven, key leader for our organization. When people look at the Dragons success over the years they should know that Brandy helped make the Dragons what they are today. We could not have done what we have built for our community without her," said Murphy.

Brandy was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Lemon Monroe High School in 1996. While attending Miami University (1996-2000) in Oxford, Ohio, Brandy earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Marketing and a minor in Decision Sciences. She resides in Beavercreek with her husband, David and their three daughters.

john wallace

John has been promoted to Vice President of Team and Stadium Operations.

John's professional baseball experience began as a minor league strength and conditioning coach with the Cincinnati Reds organization. He spent the 1999 season with the Single A affiliate Clinton Lumber Kings, followed by a two-year stint with the Dragons in 2000 and 2001.

"It has been so very exciting to have been a part of this franchise and the growth of our downtown since the very beginning," noted Wallace. The organization has provided me with career growth, annual challenges, and the tools and mentorship to grow my career. For that, I am incredibly grateful."

John's work with the team, coaches, and players led to his being promoted to the front office in 2002. Starting work in the clubhouse and moving to our Director of Team Operations. From there he accepted added responsibility for game operations, stadium maintenance, security, parking, overseeing 300 seasonal employees, and groundskeeping.

"How did John get to this point in his life and career? Hard work. Never giving up. Accepting every challenge. Being committed and dedicated. Being honest and being a man of character," commented Team President Robert Murphy

John, a native of Ironton, Ohio, is a 1998 graduate from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. At Tennessee, he worked as a student strength and conditioning coach in the women's athletics department. John and his wife, Julie, live in Centerville with their three daughters.

The Dragons open the 2024 season, their 24th in the Midwest League, on April 5 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

