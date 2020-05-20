Skeeters to Host Drive-Thru Dinner Pickup at Constellation Field

May 20, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be hosting a drive-thru dinner pick up from 4-7 p.m. on May 29 at Constellation Field.

People can purchase a $65 ready-to-heat meal that can feed up to six and pick it up by driving around the warning track at Constellation Field. Those who have purchased meals will be prompted on how to get to the warning track and where to pick up the food once arriving at the field.

All meals must be purchased by Tuesday, May 26, and can be purchased. Skeeters mascots will also be in attendance on the warning track to greet people as they pick up their meals. All ready-to-heat meals will include heating instructions as well.

The following food items will be included with Swatson's Supper Drive-Thru:

Chili Rubbed Smoked Pork Loin

Pepper thyme Roasted Chicken

Fluffy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Buttery Sweet Cut Corn

Home-Style Baked Beans

Fresh and Soft Potato Dinner Rolls with Butter

Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies

People will also have the ability to buy the following add-ons to their meal:

Swatson Pack- $25

Swatson Doll, 2020 Swatson t-shirt, Swatson pin and a selfie with Swatson on the field (social distancing measures will be enforced)

Six-Pack of Soda - $8

Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke, or Dasani Water

Six-Pack of Beer (16-oz aluminum cans) - $12

Bud, Bud Light, Michelob, Ziegenbock

Half Gallon Cocktails- $20

Bourbon Peach Sweet Tea

Sangria

Vodka Berry Lemonade

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding games and special events in 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.