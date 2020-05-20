Skeeters to Host Drive-Thru Dinner Pickup at Constellation Field
May 20, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be hosting a drive-thru dinner pick up from 4-7 p.m. on May 29 at Constellation Field.
People can purchase a $65 ready-to-heat meal that can feed up to six and pick it up by driving around the warning track at Constellation Field. Those who have purchased meals will be prompted on how to get to the warning track and where to pick up the food once arriving at the field.
All meals must be purchased by Tuesday, May 26, and can be purchased. Skeeters mascots will also be in attendance on the warning track to greet people as they pick up their meals. All ready-to-heat meals will include heating instructions as well.
The following food items will be included with Swatson's Supper Drive-Thru:
Chili Rubbed Smoked Pork Loin
Pepper thyme Roasted Chicken
Fluffy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Buttery Sweet Cut Corn
Home-Style Baked Beans
Fresh and Soft Potato Dinner Rolls with Butter
Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies
People will also have the ability to buy the following add-ons to their meal:
Swatson Pack- $25
Swatson Doll, 2020 Swatson t-shirt, Swatson pin and a selfie with Swatson on the field (social distancing measures will be enforced)
Six-Pack of Soda - $8
Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke, or Dasani Water
Six-Pack of Beer (16-oz aluminum cans) - $12
Bud, Bud Light, Michelob, Ziegenbock
Half Gallon Cocktails- $20
Bourbon Peach Sweet Tea
Sangria
Vodka Berry Lemonade
The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding games and special events in 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2020
- Skeeters to Host Drive-Thru Dinner Pickup at Constellation Field - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Pair of Pitching Gems Set for Revs Classics this Week - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Skeeters Stories
- Skeeters to Host Drive-Thru Dinner Pickup at Constellation Field
- Skeeters to Hold Blood Drives on May 4 and 5
- Skeeters Debut Pitch Back Pack Supporting Local Charities and Non-Profits
- Skeeters Debut 'Batting a Thousand' Reading Challenge
- Skeeters Add Trio of Former Major League Arms