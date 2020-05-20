Pair of Pitching Gems Set for Revs Classics this Week

May 20, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





With the start of the 2020 baseball season on hold, SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with a pair of memorable pitching performances from May, 2018.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will air the Revs' contest against the Barnstormers from May 24, 2018 in Lancaster. It was just the fifth career start for right-hander Zac Grotz and his second in a Revs uniform; thanks in large part to his performance that day, it was one of only seven appearances (four starts) made by Grotz while with York prior to ascending all the way to the Major Leagues with the Seattle Mariners last season. Coverage on Wednesday night is presented by Smith Wealth Advisory Group.

Thursday night's classic comes from just two days later and continues this week's theme, as lefty Ross Detwiler toed the rubber for the final time with York in 2018 prior to having his contract purchased by Seattle and advancing back to the big leagues that same season. Coverage of Thursday's game from May 26, 2018 vs. the Road Warriors is presented by Dasher Investment Services.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by Smith Wealth Advisory Group, features the next edition of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with Revs all-time great, right-handed pitcher Stephen Penney.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2020

Pair of Pitching Gems Set for Revs Classics this Week - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.