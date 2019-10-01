Skeeters Set to Begin 2019 Atlantic League Championship Series

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The Sugar Land Skeeters today begin the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series, with first pitch for Game 1 at 5:35 p.m. CT on Tuesday night at Bethpage Ballpark on Long Island.

Long Island will host Games 1 and 2 from Oct. 1-2 before the Skeeters return to Constellation Field for Game 3 at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be played from Oct. 5-6 at Constellation Field. Saturday's potential Game 4 would begin at 5 p.m. and Sunday's Game 5 would begin at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the Atlantic League Championship Series at Constellation Field are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets, calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or by visiting the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters will be holding a First Responders Appreciation Night and Teachers Appreciation Night for Game 3 on Oct. 4 at Constellation Field. First responders and teachers with valid identification will receive two free tickets to the game.

Winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, the Skeeters return to the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Ducks for the second straight season and the third time in the last four years. Under second-year manager and former Major Leaguer Pete Incaviglia, the Skeeters have made back-to-back appearances in the Atlantic League Championship Series for the first time in the franchise's eight-year history.

The Skeeters won their first Atlantic League Championship in 2016, sweeping Long Island, and then defeated the Ducks in five games in 2018. Since the Skeeters joined the Atlantic League in 2012, the Ducks are the only other team in the league to win two championships.

The Skeeters are appearing in the Atlantic League Championship Series for the fourth time in franchise history ('14, '16, '18-19). They defeated the York Revolution in four games this season to win their second consecutive Freedom Division Championship. After losing Game 1 of the 2019 Freedom Division Championship Series on Sept. 24 against York, they collected three consecutive, culminating with a Game 4 win at York last Saturday.

The Skeeters chose "Come and Take It" as their playoff theme as a tribute to the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, which was the first military engagement of the Texas Revolution.

As part of the "Come and Take It" theme, the Skeeters will be donning special-edition uniforms and will also have Battle of Gonzales reenactors available for photos and meet-and-greets throughout each postseason game at Constellation Field.

There will be several ticketing and other promotional specials based on significant dates from the Battle of Gonzales. Each playoff game at Constellation Field will begin at 6:35 p.m. as a tribute to the year 1835 when the Battle of Gonzales occured.

Fans can also purchase all-you-can-eat tickets for the HEB Picnic Plaza for $18.35.T-shirts modeled after the Skeeters special-edition "Come and Take It" uniforms will be available for purchase at the Buzzz Stop at Constellation Field.

All Skeeters playoff games can be streamed live on the Skeeters official YouTube (TheSLSkeeters), Facebook and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) accounts. Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

