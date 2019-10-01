Five-Run First Leads Flock to Game One Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 7-5 on Tuesday night at Bethpage Ballpark in Game One of the Atlantic League Championship Series. Long Island now leads the best-of-five series one game to none.

The Ducks offense exploded for five runs in the first inning against Skeeters starter Mike Hauschild. An RBI single to left field by Lew Ford, a three-run home run to left-center by Deibinson Romero and a solo homer to center by David Washington highlighted the inning.

Sugar Land closed within 5-2 in the third on a run-scoring wild pitch by Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro and an RBI single to right by Zack Borenstein. Cody Stanley's run-scoring groundout to second base in the third make it a 5-3 ballgame. However, a mammoth solo homer to center by Washington and a sacrifice fly to center by Steve Lombardozzi in the bottom of the fourth pushed the Ducks lead up to 7-3.

The Skeeters scored twice in the eighth on a run-scoring throwing error and a solo homer to left by Denis Phipps, trimming the gap to 7-5. However, they were unable to pull even.

Mazzaro (2-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five. Hauschild (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Cody Mincey picked up his third save of the postseason with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out two.

Washington and Ford each had two hits to lead the Flock offensively. Washington drove in and scored two runs apiece, while Ford had one RBI and one run.

The Ducks and Skeeters continue the Atlantic League Championship Series on Wednesday night with Game Two. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Left-hander Darin Downs (3-3, 2.63) takes the mound for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Carlos Pimentel (6-4, 3.92).

Tickets to the game can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

