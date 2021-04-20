Skeeters Franchise Officially Acquired by Houston Astros

(SUGAR LAND, TX) -The acquisition of the Sugar Land Skeeters by the Houston Astros was today officially approved by the Sugar Land City Council. The acquisition agreement included the Astros and the City of Sugar Land partnering on a lease extension, keeping the Skeeters at Constellation Field through at least the 2045 season.

The Astros now officially have control ownership of the Sugar Land Skeeters, which will serve as the club's Triple A affiliate beginning this season. Sugar Land joins the organization after spending the last nine years in the independent Atlantic League (2012-20), which included two league titles for the Skeeters (2016, 2018).

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Sugar Land community long term," said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. "Although the deal was finalized today, we've already been hard at work at Constellation Field to upgrade the facilities for our minor league players and to enhance the fan experience at the ballpark. Player development and winning at the minor league level have been a huge part of our organization and we look to continue that commitment in Sugar Land."

The Zlotnik Family, which has owned the franchise since its inception in 2012, are now partners with the Astros and will maintain ownership.

"Tonight's City Council approval is the culmination of a decade-long journey to bring affiliated baseball to Sugar Land for the long-term," Kevin Zlotnik said. "We are excited to partner with Jim Crane and the Astros organization and expect their operational expertise to further grow the Skeeters brand. The next chapter of baseball in Sugar Land will surely be its best and we look forward to seeing everyone at Constellation Field this summer."

In November, the Astros began renovations to Constellation Field. Improvements include new full field stadium netting, new batting cages, and a complete redesign of weight rooms and clubhouses, which will now include a full-service kitchen. Other upgrades include the addition of a new bullpen fan area, additional seating around the ballpark and a completely new playing surface made up of TifTuf Bermudagrass.

"Our affiliation with the Astros is very unique and provides many new and exciting opportunities for our community," said Sugar Land Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman. "Our residents identified Major League Baseball as something we wanted to achieve a decade ago to grow entertainment and tourism, and we delivered on their request. Our partnership with the Houston Astros is a real home run for our regional economy. We look forward to welcoming new visitors to our City who have yet to discover what makes Sugar Land so special."

It was announced in November that the Astros had reached an agreement with the City of Sugar Land and Major League Baseball to make the Skeeters the organization's Triple A affiliate. The Astros had previously had their Triple A affiliate in Round Rock, Texas. The Skeeters will play in Triple A West and continue to operate out of Constellation Field in Sugar Land, located approximately 22 miles from Minute Maid Park.

The Skeeters inaugural season as an Astros affiliate will begin on Thursday, May 6 in Game 1 of a six-game series at Albuquerque. After two weeks on the road, the Skeeters Home Opener is set for Thursday, May 20 vs. El Paso.

As a result of this acquisition, the Astros now have ownership in three of their four full-season affiliates: the Triple A Sugar Land Skeeters, the Double A Corpus Christi Hooks and the Low A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

