Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site Game Notes - vs Houston

April 20, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







STARTING PITCHERS:

Astros: RHP Austin Hansen (0-0, 0.00) | Rangers: RHP Sam Gaviglio (1-0, 0.00)

OUT OF THE 'PEN:

Scheduled to pitch for the Rangers after starter RHP Wes Benjamin, in no particular order, are RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Blake Bass, RHP Jharel Cotton, RHP Jimmy Herget, RHP Ryder Ryan and RHP Cole Uvila.

TAXI SQUAD:

In accordance with Major League Baseball roster regulations for the 2021 season, the Rangers will carry a five-man Taxi Squad that is permitted to travel with the club for road games. Texas' Taxi Squad for their current road series against the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox includes RHP Josh Sborz, RHP Hunter Wood, LHP Hyeon-jong Yang, C Drew Butera and INF Andy Ibáñez.

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE:

Created during the cancelled 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Alternate Training Site concept provides a secondary location within close geographic proximity to each Major League Baseball club for players to train and be ready to quickly and safely be called up if necessary. At MLB's request, the Alternate Training Site model will be implemented for the month of April after the start of the Triple-A baseball season was postponed until early May.

NEXT EXHIBITION GAME:

Friday, April 23 | 3:30 p.m. | Kansas City Royals ATS at Texas Rangers ATS | Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.