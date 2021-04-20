Chihuahuas Announce Single Game Tickets for the First Two Homestands on Sale Saturday

EL PASO - Individual game tickets for the Chihuahuas first two homestands will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 24 beginning at 10 a.m. online at epchihuahuas.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office. Tickets are available starting at $5.

Opening Day for the Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park is scheduled for Thursday, May 13 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate). The first homestand versus the Isotopes runs through May 18. The second homestand featuring the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) runs from May 27-June 1. The team starts the regular season Thursday, May 6 on the road at Tacoma (Seattle Mariners affiliate).

The Chihuahuas are also offering fans an opportunity to gear up for the 2021 season with a special Team Shop savings. All patrons who purchase tickets on April 24 may take their proof of purchase to the Chihuahuas Team Shop for a 10% savings on their purchase. The Team Shop will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Restrictions apply.

Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 22. Partial Plan Members will receive the same pre-purchase benefit on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

Chihuahuas group leaders and members of the general public who became a Chihuahuas Insider will have the opportunity to purchase individual game tickets at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Military and first responders, including veterans, will be able to purchase via GovX.com or epchihuahuas.com on April 24.

Season Seat Members, group leaders, and Chihuahuas Insiders will be instructed via email on Wednesday, April 21 on how they can purchase their additional individual game tickets.

Masks are required for all fans entering the ballpark.

If a purchaser would like to inquire about any socially distanced seating availability for parties of larger than 10 guests, please call (915) 533-BASE to speak with a Group Sales Representative to learn about private gameday event spaces and benefits at Southwest University Park.

The Durango Box Office will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 24 and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays except for gamedays. Patrons are encouraged to purchase individual game tickets online any time at epchihuahuas.com.

A complete list of 2021 promotions and theme nights will be announced soon.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for 2021 Season Seat Memberships, Groups, and Premium areas. For more information call or text an Account Executive at 915-533-BASE (2273), or email tickets@epchihuahuas.com.

Chihuahuas fans can still register to become a Chihuahuas Insider. Fans who sign up will receive exclusive priority presale access for individual game tickets. Registration is on a first come first served basis and there is no guarantee on game selection or availability at this time.

