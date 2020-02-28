Skeeters Foundation Continues to Impact Youth in Greater Houston Area

SUGAR LAND, TX-The Sugar Land Skeeters Foundation promotes education and healthy activities for youth in the Fort Bend and Greater Houston area. Marcie Zlotnik, co-owner of the Skeeters and Treasurer of the Founda-tion said, "It's so rewarding to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to the Skeeters. I couldn't be prouder of the progress the Foundation has made and the increased impact we continue to provide year over year."

OUR MISSION

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation promotes youth education and healthy activities for culturally, racially and economically diverse populations in Fort Bend County and surrounding areas.

GIVING BACK WITH GRANTS

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation is powered by three main sources. A board of community volunteers: to execute the events and maintain the mission throughout, the fundraising events; including our 50/50 raffle to generate the proceeds used for donations, and YOU; the members of the community who support the Foundation.

With your involvement in our fundraising events and through the participation in the 50/50 raffle at all Skeeters home games, the Foundation was able to reach an all-time high of grants provided. In 2019, the Skeeters Baseball Foundation granted over $50,000 to 10 different organizations including: Access Health, Achieve Fort Bend, Alief YMCA, The Arc of Fort Bend County, Boys & Girls Club, Candlelighters, Girls Inc., Hope for Three, and Parks Youth Ranch.

A NEW INITIATIVE- THE GROWTH OF GIVING

The Skeeters Foundation began a new program to donate Skeeters Baseball tickets to organizations throughout our community. The program allows community organizations the opportunity to enjoy a night of Skeeters baseball. All donations to the program are converted 1/1 for tickets that community partners can utilize. All tickets donated to the community are underwritten by this program. In 2019, the Skeeters Baseball Foundation donated nearly $10,000 worth of tickets to organizations around Fort Bend County. The Foundation hopes to increase the number of tickets donated in 2020. For more information on the ticket program, visit the Events page at sugarlandskeeters.com.

50/50 RAFFLE - ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SEASON

Last year the Foundation continued its success with the 50/50 Raffle program. Each game, fans have the opportunity to "get rich or donate trying" by purchasing raffle tickets in which the winner receives half of the overall jackpot and the remainder goes to the Skeeters Baseball Foundation for community grants. Since its inception in 2018, the 50/50 Raffle has raised just under $100,000 towards the Foundation's mission.

FUNDRAISING EVENT - ANNUAL KICKBALL CLASSIC

The sixth annual Skeeters Baseball Foundation Kickball Classic, held on September 28th, 2019 at Constellation Field, was a huge success raising over $20,000. Local area businesses joined together for a day of fun-filled kickball competition in support of the Skeeters Foundation for a fun-filled family day including face painting, balloon artists, complimentary stretching from the Stretch Factory, and of course, Kickball.

Over 200 players participated in the tournament, with The Risher Companies taking home the trophy for first place and "The Juice is Loose" of Nekter Juice Bar taking second place. "The Juice Is Loose" of Nekter Juice Bar was also awarded the best team name and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony's team, "Winner Winner Kicken' Dinner," won the best costume award for their coordinating chicken uniforms.

In 2020, the seventh annual Skeeters Kickball Classic will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Constellation Field. For more information and to sign up, please review the Kickball Classic page under the events tab on the Sugar Land Skeeters website or email foundation@sugarlandskeeters.com

For more information on the Sugar Land Skeeters Foundation, how to donate and get involved, fans are encour-aged to visit www.SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest news on the team.

