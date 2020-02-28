Rockers Sign MLB Hurler and NC Native Jake Buchanan

High Point, N.C. - Starting pitcher Jake Buchanan has signed with the High Point Rockers.

Buchanan, a native of Charlotte, N.C., attended North Carolina State University before being selected by Houston in the 8th round of the 2010 draft.

Buchanan has appeared in 29 career Major League games (3 starts), compiling a 2-3 record with a 4.73 ERA in 64.2 innings, spanning from 2014-2017. His MLB appearances have come with Houston (22 games in 2014-15), Chicago Cubs (2 games in 2016), and the Cincinnati Reds (5 appearances in 2017).

Since his last Major League appearance, he has spent time in the Arizona, Oakland, and Washington organizations. In 2018, he won 11 games in the Minor Leagues, one of three times he's reached double digit victories in a season. Last year, while splitting time between AAA Las Vegas (OAK) and AAA Fresno (WAS), Buchanan went 3-6 while making 20 starts. Throughout his career, he has been used primarily as a starter, with 73% of his appearances being starts.

All told, he holds a professional record of 77-72 with a 4.43 ERA.

The Buchanan signing came together largely thanks to Rockers' infielder and coach Tyler Ladendorf, who calls this signing "an easy decision." Familiar with Buchanan from their times in the minors as opponents and teammates (in Reno, the Diamondbacks' AAA affiliate in 2018, where Ladendorf batted .354 in 13 games and Buchanan went 11-9). When asked what Buchanan brings to the Rockers pitching staff in 2020, Ladendorf wasted no time lauding his experience and his ability to perform in the spotlight: "He's pitched well on some big and tough stages so nothing he sees here should surprise him. He's shown he has a feel for what he's doing day in and day out."

The Rockers begin the 2020 campaign at home against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday, April 30th.

