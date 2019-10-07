Skeeters Fall in 2019 Atlantic League Championship Series to Long Island

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated by the Long Island Ducks 8-4 in Game 5 of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters were appearing in their second straight Atlantic League Championship Series and third in the last four seasons, after defeating the Ducks to win the Atlantic League Championship in both the 2016 and '18 seasons. The Skeeters were appearing in their fourth Atlantic League Championship Series in their eighth season as a franchise.

The Skeeters were able to reach the Atlantic League Championship Series despite having a league-high and franchise-record 16 contracts purchased from their roster by outside professional baseball organizations, including 13 from Major League Baseball organizations. Over the last two seasons, there have been 25 contracts purchased by Major League Baseball Organizations from the Skeeters roster, which leads all independent league baseball teams.

Long Island took Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday with a 7-5 win at Bethpage Ballpark. The Skeeters then evened up the series with a 7-0 win in Game 2 on Wednesday on Long Island. The Skeeters returned home to Constellation Field and won Game 3 on Friday with a 7-5 win before dropping Games 4 and 5 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Skeeters won the Freedom Division Championship for the second straight season and the fourth time in franchise history, defeating the York Revolution in four games.

