Andy Etchebarren Dies

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that former Baltimore Oriole catcher and Revolution manager Andy Etchebarren died Saturday at the age of 76.

'Etch' made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles on September 26, 1962, and played 16 years in the Majors. He was an institution on Orioles rosters from 1966 until 1975 and was an invaluable contributor to Baltimore's three consecutive World Series teams (1969-1971) and their 1966 and 1970 World Series Championships. After playing in 948 Major League games, Etchebarren turned his attention to Major League and Minor League coaching. He managed the York Revolution from 2009 through 2012, during which he led the team to its first two Atlantic League championships, 2010 and 2011.

Known for his passion for the game and fiery clashes with umpires, Etchebarren retired from baseball following the Revolution's 2012 season. His number 8 was retired at PeoplesBank Park alongside the number 5 of longtime teammate Brooks Robinson, a Revolution owner. The two were named honorary co-captains of the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game held last July in York, with former pitcher Corey Thurman standing in for his former manager.

"The entire York Revolution family is feeling this one," Revolution President Eric Menzer said. "Etch was York Revolution baseball for many years. He poured his love of the game into each season with us, gave us our first championships, and really paved the way for our success since. We join Orioles fans and fans of baseball in general in sending our deepest sympathies to his family and in thanking Etch for all he gave to the game. I feel lucky to have known him, a tough guy with a heart of gold."

"Etch embodied the old-school mentality of baseball, like his mentor Earl Weaver, and was a player's coach through and through," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "There is not a player who played for Etch that would not vouch for his skills as a manager and mentor. Although he could seem gruff towards umpires, he was one of the kindest people I have ever met, and many fans would agree."

"Etch was truly one of a kind, not just in the baseball world but also in life, as our fans and all of us that worked with him got to know firsthand," said Darrell Henry, General Manager of SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK and the longtime play-by-play caller of the York Revolution. "It was amazing to see the way that he came to York, initially as an outsider in the middle of a difficult 2009 season, and quickly became an iconic fan favorite in York to the extent of having his number 8 retired. His arguments with umpires were legendary, but just as memorable were his genuine interactions with our fans who got to know him on a personal level. He had his gruff exterior as an old-school baseball guy, but he had a huge heart for his players and for the organization and our fans. We were very fortunate to be around one of baseball's great people during those years that he spent with us here in York."

Gibson added that Revolution player uniforms will feature a patch with Etchebarren's initials, AE, in tribute to the former Revolution manager next season.

