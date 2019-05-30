Skeeters Baseball Foundation Grants $51,000 to Youth Charities

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters are proud to announce that the Skeeters Baseball Foundation will donate $51,000 to youth charities in Fort Bend County and the Greater Houston area in 2019. This represents an increase of $30,000 over the previous year resulting primarily from the implementation of the 50/50 lottery during the 2018 season.

In addition, the Skeeters Baseball Foundation through its Deacon's Dugout initiative will donate Skeeters tickets to several local charities.

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation raised $140,695 in gross proceeds in the inaugural season of the 50/50 lottery. It was the ninth-highest total of any minor league baseball team in the United States and it was the most of any team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

"Texas voters approved the 50/50 lottery in 2017 and in 2018, our first lottery year, we surpassed even our most aggressive expectations," said Skeeters Owner and Skeeters Foundation Founder, Marcie Zlotnik. "The Skeeters fans are the cornerstone of this success. Their continued support and enthusiasm made our vision a reality and I couldn't be prouder and more grateful"

The following organizations are recipients of the Skeeters Foundation donations:

The Arc of Fort Bend

Achieve Fort Bend County

Parks Youth Ranch

Hope for Three

Alief YMCA

Girls Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston

Candle Lighters

Access Health

Lunches of Love

Sugar Land Cowboys Football and Cheer

Spring Spirit

Bridging the Digital Divide

Sugar Land Youth Cricket Club

"It's one thing to see the staggering amount of money we were able to raise in the first year of the 50/50 lottery," said Skeeters Baseball Foundation President Larry Lobue. "But then it's another thing to see exactly where this money is going to and what organizations it will affect. All the money we made from the lottery is being poured right back into the community and that's exactly what we envisioned and hoped for from it."

The 50/50 lottery has returned for the 2019 season and has raised $26,295 in gross proceeds through 17 home games thus far.

For information on how to donate to the Skeeters Baseball Foundation as well as apply for grants and ticket programs, please email foundation@sugarlandskeeters.com or visit sugarlandskeeters.com and click on the "Foundation" tab at the top of the home page.

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation will be holding its annual Skeeters Kickball Classic on Sept. 28 and its annual Skeeters and Scouts event on Nov. 11. Registration for the Kickball Classic is open to teams and sponsors. To secure your spot, email foundation@sugarlandskeeters.com or visit the "Foundation" page at sugarlandskeeters.com.

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation promotes youth education and healthy activities for culturally, racially and economically diverse populations in the Fort Bend County and surrounding areas.

