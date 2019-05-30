Bees Complete Perfect Homestand With Rain-Shortened Win Over Revs

(New Britain CT) - The New Britain Bees (18-13) defeated the York Revolution (11-22) 3-0 in a six-inning rain shortened contest at New Britain Stadium on Thursday night to complete a four-game midweek series sweep of their inter-division rivals. New Britain concludes a seven game homestand with a perfect record of 7-0 and have now won nine consecutive games and 11 of their last 12 overall.

New Britain starting pitcher Anthony Marzi (1-1) went the distance for the complete-game win, tossing six scoreless innings on just three hits allowed, walking one and striking out five. York starting pitcher Mitch Atkins (1-3) was tagged with the hard-luck complete-game loss, giving up three runs on five hits (one home run) in six innings of work, walking one while striking out seven.

The Bees took a quick 1-0 lead versus Atkins in the bottom half of the first inning when Alejandro De Aza plated Alexi Amarista with the game's first run after he ripped a line drive RBI single (team-best 19 game on-base streak) off the glove of a leaping Telvin Nash at first base after Amarista began the rally with a leadoff double into the right field corner. The home team made it 2-0 in their favor in the middle of fourth when Jonathan Galvez launched a solo home run to the opposite field in right center, his fifth big fly on the campaign, tying him with Amarista for the club lead in roundtrippers. The boys from the Hardware City added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to give the game its final score of 3-0 with Galvez contributing once again, this time by way of a run-scoring base knock that allowed Taylor Motter to cross the plate after he doubled into the gap in right centerfield with one man down. The rest was left up to Marzi, as the southpaw erased 15 of the 19 Revolution batters he faced to notch his first complete game of 2019. Galvez led the way with a pair of hits en route to the victory.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Monday, June 3rd when they welcome in the Long Island Ducks to begin a four-game series and seven-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be the first Dollar Monday of the season as fans can purchase Field Box Tickets and Martin Rosol hot dogs for just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

