Skeeters Announce 'Come and Take It' Theme for 2019 Postseason

July 22, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters today announced their "Come and Take It" theme for the 2019 Atlantic League postseason. The Skeeters will host the first two games of the Freedom Division Championship Series on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Aug. 2.

Fans can purchase tickets to 2019 Atlantic League postseason games at Constellation Field by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, calling the Skeeters at 281-240-HITS or by visiting the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, chose "Come and Take It" in honor of the Battle of Gonzales, which was the first military engagement of the Texas Revolution on October 2, 1835. The Skeeters will don special-edition uniforms featuring the Skeeters "Come and Take It" logo (picture attached). If the Skeeters advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series, they would play Game 2 on October 2, the anniversary of Gonzales.

There will be several postseason ticket options and promotions at Constellation Field, paying tribute to the Battle of Gonzales. Fans can purchase all-you-can-eat tickets for the HEB Picnic Plaza for $18.35, as well as purchasing $10.02 field box tickets for Sections 10 and 2 at Constellation Field. Tickets will start going on sale at 10:02 a.m. on Aug. 2. All Skeeters home playoff games will also start at 6:35 p.m. (18:35 Military Time).

"Texas has a proud history and the timing of the playoffs allows us to be able to honor that past," said Skeeters President Christopher Hill. "As the defending champions, and champions two of the last three seasons, this is our message to the Atlantic League and a reminder that the title runs through Sugar Land."

If the Skeeters advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series, they would host Games 3, 4 and 5 at Constellation Field, which would be from Oct. 4-6.

The Skeeters are offering playoff ticket packages, including tickets to all five potential home games and an exclusive Skeeters t-shirt modeled off the special-edition "Come and Take It" uniforms. Here's the pricing breakdown for the Skeeters playoff ticket packages:

Field Box - $65

Diamond Deck - $105

Imperial Box - $115

Insperity Club - $190

The Skeeters will also be selling t-shirts modeled after their special-edition "Come and Take It" uniforms, which will be available at the Buzzz Stop at Constellation Field as well as sugarlandskeeters.com/shop.

The Skeeters clinched the First-Half Freedom Division Championship to earn their 2019 postseason berth. They're making back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2013-14. The Skeeters have won two of the last three Atlantic League Championships, winning their first title in 2016. Since the Skeeters joined the Atlantic League in 2012, only the Long Island Ducks have also won two championships.

All Skeeters home games can be streamed live on the Skeeters YouTube page or can be listened to live by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.