Monday's Revolution-Skeeters Game Postponed

July 22, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - Tonight's York Revolution game against the Sugar Land Skeeters has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Wednesday, July 24, when the Revolution and Skeeters will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park. Game one will begin at 11 a.m.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2019 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges must be made in person at the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.

