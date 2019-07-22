Juggernaut Revolution Offense Collects Weekend Sweep Of Bees

(New Britain, CT) - The York Revolution (8-2, 42-37) defeated the New Britain Bees (2-7, 37-41) 10-7 in seven innings at New Britain Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete a sweep of the three-game weekend series in the Nutmeg State.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (5-7) was tagged with the loss after surrendering eight runs on ten hits (two home runs) in five innings pitched, walking and striking out one. York starting pitcher Sam Burton tallied a no-decision in the contest, allowing one run on two hits in just two innings on the bump while walking one batter. Jameson McGrane tossed an inning and one third in relief for his ninth save in as many chances and second in less than 24 hours.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus Burton in the bottom half of the second frame when 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Logan Moore plated fellow All-Star Jonathan Galvez with an RBI double into the gap in right centerfield after Galvez walked with one man down. York batted around one half inning later against Lara, scoring five runs on five hits to take a 5-1 advantage, courtesy of back-to-back doubles from Justin Trapp that plated one and Henry Castillo that scored a pair, and a two-run base knock off the bat of Carlos Franco. The Bees got to within 5-4 in the home half of the fourth frame when Zach Collier launched a two-out, two-run home run to right for his first hit in a Hardware City uniform. New Britain scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to cut their deficit to 8-6 on an RBI fielder's choice from Jared James and a painful run batted in by Jason Rogers as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Down to their final out of the afternoon, pinch-hitter Mike Carp joined the hit parade as he belted a pinch-hit solo tater to right for his first four-bagger since being signed by New Britain as a free agent on July 12th, enabling the boys from the Hardware City to shrink the visitors cushion to 10-7, but McGrane struck out the next batter he faced in Joe Poletsky to close the day out as York completed their second three-game sweep of New Britain in the last three weeks, improving to 29-7 in their last 36 games overall, while also handing the Bees a season-high fourth consecutive defeat in their ballpark as they finish the homestand with a record of 1-5. Poletsky led the way offensively with two hits in the matinee affair.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, July 30th when they welcome the 2019 First Half Liberty Division Champion Long Island Ducks to the Hardware City for a three-game midweek series while also kicking off a six-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Two-fer Tuesday for all fans! Don't miss out on the Bees BOGO deal every Tuesday home game! Buy one regular priced ticket, get one FREE when you purchase online at www.nbbees.com, by phone at (860) 826-BEES (2337), or at the Bees Box Office.

