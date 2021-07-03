Sixth Inning Too Much for Hawks in Both Games of Doubleheader

Missoula, MT - The sixth inning did in the Boise Hawks in both games of their doubleheader on Friday night, losing 8-5 in game one, and 6-3 in game two at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

In game one Boise threw the first punch, scoring three in the top of the first inning, starting off with a Christian Funk double that brought home Myles Miller, who had doubled to open the ballgame, and Jason Dicochea. Funk himself would cross the plate to make it 3-0 on a Bo McClintock sacrifice fly to center.

Missoula would climb back steadily, scoring in the bottom of the first, third and fifth to tie the game at three before blowing it open with a five run sixth inning to make it 8-3.

Wladimir Galindo would hit a two run homer over the right field fence in the seventh, his sixth of the year, to make it 8-5 but Boise was unable to get any closer than that.

Game two was a pitching duel right from the start, with Matt Gabbert and Mason Schwellenbach battling each other through five.

Matt Gabbert would start the game with four no-hit innings, before giving up three hits and two runs, in the fifth to see the Hawks fall behind 2-0.

Boise answered for him in the sixth, getting a Miller leadoff single, with Dicochea singling behind him to put runners at first and second.

With two away, Tyler Jorgensen blasted a ball to right-center, just out of the reach of PaddleHeads center fielder, Brandon Riley, who soared through the air but came up empty, allowing Jorgensen to third with a two-RBI triple.

He would then come home on Bo McClintock's RBI single off the glove of the pitcher Mark Mixon to put Boise in front 3-2.

The PaddleHeads would use another huge inning in the bottom of the sixth, sending ten to the plate to score four runs, and putting the game to bed with a final score of 6-3.

Boise returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, to take on the Ogden Raptors as they attempt to keep their first half playoff chances alive.

First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:15 PM on Saturday, with the Hawks handing the ball to Mitch Lines as they try to snap their four game skid.

