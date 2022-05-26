Six Run Fourth Inning Downs Chukars on Opening Day

May 26, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - A six-run fourth inning gave the Idaho Falls Chukars (0-1) a deficit they couldn't recover from, falling to the Boise Hawks (1-0) on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field. The Hawks led wire-to-wire over the Chukars, lighting up the Chukars pitching staff for 13 hits.

Boise opened the scoring with a four-run first inning against Chukars starter Daniel Silva (L, 0-1). Kobe Lopez hit an infield single to lead off the game, stole second, and came around to score on a Tyler Jorgenson single. Raymond Gill drew a walk, and Jacob Cruce doubled home Jorgenson to make it 2-0. Two more runs scratched across after Haloa Dudoit reached on a fielding error by Dusty Stroup that gave the Hawks a 4-0 lead.

The Chukars were held scoreless against Boise starter Mitch Lines (W, 1-0), who only gave up two hits in his first two innings. Steve Barmakian put Idaho Falls on the board with a solo homer with two outs that made it 4-1.

Facing reliever Tyler Wyatt, the Hawks put the game out of reach with a six-run inning with two outs. Jorgenson singled to extend the inning, and Gil homered to grow the lead 6-1. Cruce then singled, leading to Juan Teixeira hitting the second homer of the inning, making it 8-1. The Hawks chased Wyatt from the game with back-to-back singles from Sean Skelly and Dudoit, scoring two more runs on a Jorge Guiterrez double against reliever Ramsey Romano, capping the six-run inning with a 10-1 lead.

Idaho Falls countered in the fourth with Stroup blasting a no-doubt homer into right field to make it an eight-run ball game, 10-2. Rick Phillips scored the Chukars last run of the game, scoring on a Hunter Hisky RBI groundout in the sixth.

Boise capped the scoring in the eighth on a Teixeira RBI single, leading 11-3. Bryan Smith closed out the game for the Hawks, securing the win.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST. Idaho Falls will roll out RHP Jake Binder, and Boise's starter is TBD.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.