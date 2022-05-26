PaddleHeads Breeze Past Mustangs 9-3 to Open 2022 Campaign

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club opened the regular season on Wednesday night on a cool spring evening in the Garden City at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park opposite the Billings Mustangs. It was a festive night considering it was the opening game of the regular season. Furthermore, the PaddleHeads held one last celebration of their 2021 Pioneer League Championship before the game as well. Returning players, and front office members would receive their championship rings. As the night would progress, it was clear that celebration would only be the start of a fun night to be a PaddleHead.

The Mustangs would jump ahead in the early innings looking to challenge Missoula early. However, the offense for the PaddleHeads would come to life in the fifth inning and would never relinquish the lead from that point in a 9-3 victory. The PaddleHeads bullpen was also outstanding down the stretch holding the Mustangs offense scoreless over the final four innings.

