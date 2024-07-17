Six Keys Players Selected in 2024 MLB Draft

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys finished strong in the 2024 MLB Draft after having six players called between July 14-16 in the 20-round draft as part of the MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Christian Rodriguez, Brock Tibbitts, Kyle Ayers (2022), JoJo Jackson, Cam Clayton, and Evan Yates all heard their names as part of 315 selections in this year's draft.

To start off, Christian Rodriguez (Cal State Fullerton) was the highest drafted player for the Keys in 2024 after being selected in the 10th round as the 309th overall pick to the Baltimore Orioles. In the first half this summer, Rodriguez finished with a 3.92 ERA through eight appearances and one start, while tossing in 39 innings and holding his opponents to a .269 average against. He also recorded 45 total strikeouts and finished off his time in the Key City with a complete game performance against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers last Friday at home, while recording a league-record 16 strikeouts as well.

Brock Tibbitts (Indiana) became the second selection from Frederick in the draft after getting picked in the 13th round as the 397th overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays. This past summer, Tibbitts played in six games and finished with two RBIs in 21 at-bats, all while amassing a .238 average at the dish.

Kyle Ayers (TCU) played for the Keys two summers ago, but finally heard his name called in 2024 after being selected in the 13th round as the 404th overall pick to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In two games pitched, Ayers finished with a 4.50 ERA and had six innings pitched while recording eight strikeouts in the 2022 season for Frederick.

As for Cam Clayton (Washington), he was selected by the Miami Marlins as the 424th overall pick in the 14th round of the draft. In the first half this summer, Clayton finished with eight games played, one homer and three RBIs. Additionally, he commanded the middle infield at shortstop, proving to be a big-time factor defensively for an athletic infield.

JoJo Jackson (Georgia St) got selected in the 17th round as the 511th overall pick by the New York Yankees following his stellar summer with the Keys in 2024. In 20 games played, Jackson posted a .352 average while hitting two homers and driving in 17 runs. Jackson led the team in average and finished the last five games batting at a .444 clip, which lead all active players to finish out the first half for the surging Keys offense.

Lastly, Evan Yates (Cal State Fullerton) will follow in his college teammates footsteps after getting selected in the 20th round as the 609th overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles. Yates remained one of the most consistent relievers in the back half of the Keys rotation and in 11 games pitched commanded a 1.27 ERA. Additionally, Yates finished with 19 strikeouts while giving up just eight walks in 21.1 innings pitched.

The Keys will begin the second half of the 2024 season Thursday night against the first half champion Williamsport Crosscutters. First pitch from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field is set for 6:35 p.m.

