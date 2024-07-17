Scrappers Announce Two Players from Korean Baseball Organization Added to Second Half Roster

July 17, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have announced that two players from the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) have been added to the team's second half roster. Sungkyung Kim (RHP) and Changyong Lee (INF) both previously played for the Samsung Lions of the KBO. This is the first time in MLB Draft League history that both leagues have partnered for such an opportunity.

Sungkyung Kim, a rookie out of college, is a right-handed reliever who throws 93mph on average. Kim's '24 season stat record from the KBO Futures League, a sole minor league in Korea is: 19G, 19IP, ERA 2.97, 4 Holds, 25K's, 14 Walks.

Changyong Lee is a righty slugger who can play both 1st (primary) and 3rd (secondary) base. Lee was drafted in 2021, finished his 2-year military service in the winter of 2023. Lee's '24 season stat record from the KBO Futures League is: 42G, 133AB, AVG .331, OBP .373, SLG .654 with 10HR (league leader) and 32RBI.

Barney Yoo, from KBO, said "We would like to thank Major League Baseball, the Draft League, and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for allowing us to be a part of this great opportunity. The KBO is excited to send players to the draft league for the first time. This is a very meaningful first step for us, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on this relationship with the draft league and the Scrappers to help our prospects gain new experiences."

Sean Campbell, MLB Draft League President, said "We are excited for our partnership with the KBO. We look forward to watching their players compete and develop in the MLB Draft League. This first of its kind partnership will help the KBO players gain valuable experience as they move forward in their careers."

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 17, 2024

