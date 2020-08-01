Six Former Royals on Stanley Cup Playoff Rosters
August 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have six former players on Stanley Cup Playoff rosters as the NHL playoffs start Saturday. 2019-20 Royals netminder Kirill Ustimenko is with Reading's NHL parent club Philadelphia for the postseason.
Former Royals in Stanley Cup Playoffs
G Kirill Ustimenko (Philadelphia)
G James Reimer (Carolina)
G Phillip Grubauer (Colorado)
G Michael Hutchinson (Colorado)
F Antoine Roussel (Vancouver)
D Deryk Engelland (Vegas)
Grubauer was with the Royals in the 2012-13 regular season, the team's Kelly Cup Championship year. He won the 2018 Stanley Cup with Washington and is one of five former Reading players to hoist the Stanley Cup. Thirty-two former Royals have skated in the NHL.
