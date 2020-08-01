Six Former Royals on Stanley Cup Playoff Rosters

August 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have six former players on Stanley Cup Playoff rosters as the NHL playoffs start Saturday. 2019-20 Royals netminder Kirill Ustimenko is with Reading's NHL parent club Philadelphia for the postseason.

Former Royals in Stanley Cup Playoffs

G Kirill Ustimenko (Philadelphia)

G James Reimer (Carolina)

G Phillip Grubauer (Colorado)

G Michael Hutchinson (Colorado)

F Antoine Roussel (Vancouver)

D Deryk Engelland (Vegas)

Grubauer was with the Royals in the 2012-13 regular season, the team's Kelly Cup Championship year. He won the 2018 Stanley Cup with Washington and is one of five former Reading players to hoist the Stanley Cup. Thirty-two former Royals have skated in the NHL.

Season, group, and flex tickets are available for the Royals' 20th anniversary season by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.