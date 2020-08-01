Four Everblades Named to Stanley Cup Playoffs Rosters

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades of the ECHL announced today that four former players were named to the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff rosters.

Forwards Clark Bishop and Steven Lorentz along with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic earned roster spots with the Carolina Hurricanes, while goaltender Anton Khudobin was named to the Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Playoff roster.

Bishop appeared in 21 contests with Florida during the 2016-17 campaign, where he notched three goals and eight assists. Bishop made his NHL debut with Carolina during the 2018-19 campaign. This past season, Bishop appeared in five games with the Hurricanes, registering an assist. The native of St. John's, Newfoundland also skated in 53 games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2019-20, netting six goals and picking up 13 assists.

Lorentz played in a total of 84 games for the Blades from 2017-19, where he collected a total of 22 goals and 41 assists for 63 points. Hailing from Waterloo, Ontario, Lorentz was a member of the Charlotte Checkers 2019 Calder Cup Championship team. This past season with Charlotte, he tallied 23 goals and 23 assists in 61 contests.

Nedeljkovic backstopped Florida during the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, highlighted by becoming the 12th goaltender in ECHL history to score a goal on December 30, 2016 at Atlanta. A member of Charlotte's 2019 Calder Cup Championship team, Nedeljkovic was also named to the American Hockey League First Team in 2019 and captured the AHL's 2018-19 Top Goaltender award. The native of Parma, Ohio made his NHL debut in 2016-17 for Carolina, posting a shutout against his home state's Columbus Blue Jackets on January 17, 2017. In 2019-20, Nedeljkovic appeared in four games with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage for the Hurricanes. With Charlotte this past season, he posted a 16-10-2 record in 29 games to go along with a 2.49 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Khudobin suited up for the Blades in 2008-09, appearing in 33 games posting a 2.71 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and four shutouts. His ECHL tenure was highlighted by being named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2008 with the Texas Wildcatters. A native of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, Khudobin made his NHL debut with the Minnesota Wild in 2010. He has also backstopped in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Anaheim Ducks. This past season with Dallas, he appeared in 30 games with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

The Everblades start the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Saturday, October 17 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

