Six Dingers Sting Ballers in 15-7 Defeat

June 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Six different Northern Colorado Owlz went deep Saturday in their 15-7 win over the Ballers. Northern Colorado struck for 15 runs on 21 hits, while Oakland's seven runs on 11 hits came much too late.

In the third inning, a couple of singles set the table for Dario Gomez, who mashed a three-run bomb to left to move back into a tie for the league lead in homers. Later in the frame, Euro Diaz doubled home a run, one of four hits for him on the afternoon. Finally, Garrett Kueber sent an RBI single to center to complete the five-run frame for the Owlz.

A trio of round-trippers followed in the fourth for Northern Colorado. Dave Matthews and Jackson Coutts went back-to-back, and Kevin Jimenez clubbed his second solo shot in as many days, as all three lefties went yard to the opposite field.

Myles Jefferson got the Ballers on the board in the fifth. His RBI infield single made the deficit 9-1.

Evan Scavotto answered for the Owlz in the sixth. He led off the inning with a laser home run to right center, and had a career-high five knocks on the day. Austin Davis and Trevor Halsema punched back, each launching a long ball in the seventh and eighth, respectively.

Damon Maynard blasted a grand slam for his first bomb of the year, giving Northern Colorado a 15-3 advantage in the ninth. Halsema lined a run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning, and Dondrei Hubbard demolished a three-run dinger, but the Ballers settled for four runs in the final frame.

Chase Jessee pitched six solid innings to earn his fourth win of the year for the Owlz. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. Sunday, as the Ballers celebrate Pride. You can listen to the series finale on 860 AM The Answer.

