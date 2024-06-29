Runge Walks It off for PaddleHeads in 7-6 Victory

June 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- Action would enter the bottom of the 9th for the first time in this 6 game set Friday night in a contest between the Glacier Range Riders and Missoula PaddleHeads. Glacier would lead for large portions of game 4 holding Missoula's offense in check through 6 innings. The PaddleHeads bullpen would keep Missoula in the contest however as the Range Riders could never stretch out their lead. A 7th inning rally would then allow Missoula to tie things up at 6 runs apiece. The game would then enter the bottom of the 9th knotted up a few frames later. Missoula has found many ways to win a game over the course of the first 33 games this season. For the 4th time in as many nights, the PaddleHeads would find another way against Glacier.

The bottom of the 9th would start with 3 consecutive hitters reaching base to load the bases. After an out was recorded, Collin Runge would jump into the box. The 3rd year pro would get a fastball he could handle lacing it to left field past a dive from former teammate Andy Atwood to score Roberto Pena. This would send the sold out crowd at Allegiance Field into a frenzy as Runge was mobbed by his teammates. The single would send the PaddleHeads into the win column for the 7th consecutive time winning their first game of the season on a walk-off by a final tally of 7-6.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.