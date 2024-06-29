Early Runs Doom Oakland in 15-1 Loss

June 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz plated eight runs in the second inning and four more in the fifth to beat the Ballers 15-1 Friday night. Dave Matthews and Dario Gomez combined for seven hits and six RBI to guide the Owlz to victory.

Northern Colorado's eight-spot started modestly. Damon Maynard delivered an RBI single to open the scoring. Then, Henry George drew a bases-loaded walk, and Matthews provided a two-run single.

Jackson Coutts landed the big blow in the inning. The lefty lifted a three-run moonshot the other way, upping his league-leading RBI total to 51 on the season. Kevin Jimenez capped the frame with a solo shot to left field, becoming the second left-handed hitter with an oppo taco in the second.

Matthews added an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in Northern Colorado's four-run fifth. Gomez clubbed a two-run double in that fifth frame, his first of two doubles in a four-hit night.

Robb Adams shoved for a season-high six innings for the Owlz. The rookie allowed just two hits, struck out six and did not allow a run.

Oakland's lone run came in the eighth inning. Trevor Halsema sent a deep drive to left that was nearly caught, but it bounced off the wall for what turned out to be a long RBI single.

The Ballers' bullpen did the heavy lifting by throwing 7.2 innings. Zach St. Pierre struck out four over 3.2 frames, and JP Gates punched out six in just three innings. Also, Braydon Nelson fanned two in his Oakland debut.

Oakland Coliseum Day presented by Last Dive Bar is Saturday at Raimondi Park with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Last Dive Bar Car Flag, and if you show up early enough you might see Nate and Ben Ghostriding a Volvo. Also, you can listen to the game on 860 AM The Answer.

Northern Colorado Owlz (20-14) 15 AT Oakland Ballers (19-15) 1 Final

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Northern Colorado Owlz

0 8 1 0 4 1 0 0 1 15 14 0

Oakland Ballers

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 1

Video Box Score

Pitching Win: Robb Adams (1-0) Loss: Derrick Cherry (1-2)

Batting Northern Colorado Owlz 2B: Dave Matthews; Dario Gomez 2; Danny Perez 3B: none HR: Jackson Coutts; Kevin Jimenez Oakland Ballers 2B: none 3B: Payton Harden HR: none Full stats

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.