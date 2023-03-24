Sittinger, DiSabatino Return

Right-handers Dominic DiSabatino and Brandyn Sittinger have signed with the Lancaster Barnstormers for the upcoming season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

They become the 13th and 14th players under contract with the Barnstormers for 2023. Twelve of the fourteen played a role during the Barnstormers 2022 championship season.

DiSabatino, 27, was the club's leading winner during the 2021 season, posting an 11-9 record and 7.36 ERA while making 22 starts and three relief appearances. The Delaware native recorded wins in six consecutive starts, June 25-July 22, of that season and threw eight quality starts overall. Against Southern Maryland on September 24, the right-hander fired seven shutout innings. He also whiffed a season-high 11 against the High Point Rockers in a day game, July 22.

In 2022, the former San Diego farmhand picked up six wins, four out of the bullpen, despite missing two months with a hand ailment. He went 6-5 with a 6.18 ERA overall, and, in the process, notched his first career save with a perfect ninth against Southern Maryland on September 16.

DiSabatino dazzled in the playoffs, striking out seven batters in 3 2/3 innings over two appearances while yielding one hit and one walk.

He had pitched with Tri-City in the Northwest League in 2016 and 2019, putting together a 4-0 record during the 2019 campaign, while in the Padres' system.

"DiSabatino is a swing man. We're not sure what his role will be at the moment," said Peeples. "He's a good arm to have on the staff. We are looking forward to him being more consistent, which has been his focus this off-season."

Sittinger, 28, joined the Barnstormers in late July, made one appearance then returned home for the birth of his twins. He was able to rejoin the team in mid-August and, over his last 11 appearances of the regular season, allowed only earned runs in one. The Cleveland, Ohio-area native yielded just 11 hits and struck out 21 in his 18.1 innings while going 1-2 with a 3.44 ERA.

The right-hander appeared three times in the playoffs, covering 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run. He recorded the final three outs in the Division Series win over Southern Maryland.

Sittinger had opened the 2022 campaign with the Atlanta system, pitching for Class AAA Gwinnett. He was 1-3 with a 6.26 ERA in 23 appearances.

He reached the Major Leagues for five outings in 2021 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 0-1 in 4 2/3 innings. In addition, the product of Marshall and Ashland universities appeared in 35 games in the Arizona farm system.

Sittinger signed with Detroit in 2016 and spent four seasons in their farm system, peaking at Class AA Erie.

"Sittinger is a veteran, who will open the season as a starter," said Peeples. "He's going to give it a go. Sittinger is a leader in the clubhouse and a true professional in every way. He's just a pleasure to be around."

