Blue Crabs Announce Fan Fest 2023

Get ready Crustacean Nation, it's time for Fan Fest 2023! On Saturday, April 15th, fans will be able to enter Regency Furniture Stadium and help the Blue Crabs kick off their 15th Anniversary season! This FREE event gives the fans the chance to meet the team, pick up their season ticket packages, watch an exhibition match, and enjoy a stadium filled with entertainment presented by Fisch Inflatables. Fan Fest is set to kick off at 10am.

The eTrepid Box Office will be open for the entire event; fans can purchase single-game tickets and/or season ticket plans for the 15th anniversary season. Future Blue Crabs that are a part of our Backfin Buddies Kids Club presented by Sport Clips can pick up their goodie bags in one of our suites!

For the first time since 2021, fans will get to experience the Blue Crabs play before the season starts! At noon, the Blue Crabs will take on the Black Sox Pro Baseball team in a Spring Training game! This exhibition gives the coaches extra time to analyze the team before the season and give the fans a chance to see who they'll be rooting for all season long.

"Last year's Fan Fest was such a great experience. The entire front office has been putting in the hours to come up with fun ideas for our fans to get excited for our 15th Anniversary season," said General Manager Courtney Knichel. "I cannot wait to see our fans return to Regency Furniture Stadium!"

