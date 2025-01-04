Sirens Welcome Back Defender Ella Shelton

January 4, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens have announced the return of defender Ella Shelton ahead of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Frost.

Shelton has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following a lower body injury sustained in the team's opening game against Minnesota on Dec. 1. The Ingersoll, Ontario native appeared in 24 games for New York during the inaugural season, finishing fifth in league scoring with 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists.

In a corresponding roster move, the Sirens have released defender Taylor Baker from her Standard Player Agreement.

