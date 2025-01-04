Boston's Kelly Babstock, Minnesota's Britta Curl-Salemme suspended for one game

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after two separate reviews initiated by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Boston Fleet forward Kelly Babstock, and Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme, have been suspended for one game each following incidents in the Jan. 2 game between the two teams.

At 9:01 of the first period, Curl-Salemme was assessed a minor penalty for roughing against Fleet forward Theresa Schafzahl. Upon review of the incident, the Player Safety Committee determined that Curl-Salemme uses her stick to recklessly and dangerously make contact with Schafzahl in the neck and head, which is in violation of PWHL Rule 61 - High-sticking. The Committee reserves the right to reclassify an infraction differently than it was called on the ice.

At 11:23 of the second period, Babstock was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking against Curl-Salemme. Upon review of the incident, the Player Safety Committee determined that Babstock displayed no intention of playing the puck, and recklessly and dangerously extended the shaft of her stick with both arms to strike Curl-Salemme in the neck and head, which is in violation of PWHL Rule 60 - Cross-checking.

These are the first suspensions for both players in their PWHL careers.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

