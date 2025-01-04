Minnesota Frost Fall to New York in a Saturday St. Paul Matinee

January 4, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - Minnesota rookie goaltender Lucy Morgan faced 34 shots in her first career start after being forced into action just minutes before puck drop against the New York Sirens Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. The already shorthanded Frost lost starting goaltender Nicole Hensley to an injury in warmups, and with Maddie Rooney at home nursing an illness that has gone through the Frost locker room - it was Morgan's net. The Frost couldn't capitalize on early chances, and the Sirens scored a pair of power play goals in the second period to break the game open. Minnesota also played without Britta Curl-Salemme who was suspended Saturday morning for one game by the league for a hit delivered Thursday night against Boston. Corinne Schroeder made 29 saves for the Sirens to record the first shutout of the PWHL season, and Alex Carpenter became the first player in league history to record a point in seven consecutive games.

QUOTES

Sirens forward Abby Roque: "I think we have adapted to make sure we are more predictable for each other, and we did a good job making sure we get our F-3 high and play slow when it was the right time. I think we showed that when we get a lot of pucks on net, good things happen. The power play was great too, we tried to switch things up after being a little stagnant the last two games before. It's an important thing in this league to score power play goals if you want to win, so that felt good."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo: "We weren't aware of her (Nicole Hensley) injury until just before we were hitting the ice. We had done our goalie pre-scouts at that point and we kind of knew we were going down one road and of course it ended up going a different way. That stuff happens and I think whether it was equipment, or a change of goalies, I think our team adjusted really well. That's a good sign of great leadership in the room, to stay focused on what's important and focus on our game."

Frost Head Coach Ken Klee : "When it rains it pours, I guess, but we just rolled with it. I had to call Maddie (Rooney) at home and tell her to get here (to serve as backup goaltender). It's just one of those things, it's pro hockey and crazy stuff happens. Outside of giving up the first goal I thought the first period we played really well. We had a lot of chances and have to find a way to get pucks in the back of the net. Kudos to them, they did a good job of not letting us get on the board or get going, and that's how it went."

Frost defender Claire Thompson : "I think early on we had a lot of chances, kudos to Schroeds (Corinne Schroeder), she played amazing. I think we believe in the people we have in this organization and in this locker room and I think (like coach said) if we got one early on it's a different game. I liked the chances that we had, and I liked the chances that we gave ourselves."

NOTABLES

The game featured the largest margin for victory in PWHL history at five goals. It was the first time New York scored five times since May 4 in a 5-2 victory against Minnesota. It was also the first time the Frost have been held to fewer than two goals this season.

Corinne Schroeder also recorded the first shutout of the inaugural season with a 29-save performance on Jan. 1, 2024, in a 4-0 victory over Toronto in the first game in PWHL history. She leads all PWHL goaltenders with four wins this season and climbed into second overall with a .924 save percentage.

Alex Carpenter becomes the first player in PWHL history to record a seven-game point streak in a single season. She was one of five players to produce a six-game point streak during the inaugural campaign, and entered the game tied with Toronto's Renata Fast for the longest point streak of 2024-25. Dating back to last season, Carpenter has points in 10 straight games (5G, 8A).

Carpenter has 10 points (5G, 5A) in seven games this season and is tied for first in PWHL scoring with Minnesota's Claire Thompson (1G, 9A), whose 10 points have come in eight games. This was Carpenter's second multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A), the other recorded in the Dec. 1 opener against the Frost (2G, 1A). She now has six points (4G, 2A) in three games against Minnesota this season.

Thompson and Frost teammate Taylor Heise were held off the scoresheet to bring their five-game point streaks to an end.

Sarah Fillier has scored in two straight games and is tied for the league lead with two power play goals. She ranks third in league scoring with nine points (4G, 5A) in seven games and has only been held without a point in one game this season (Dec. 22 vs. Minnesota). Fillier also leads all rookies in scoring and has a three-point lead in the category.

Jessie Eldridge 's goal at 1:10 of the first period came on New York's first shot of the game and is the fastest goal scored in team history. It was also just the third time the Sirens have scored the game's first goal in seven games, and the team's third goal scored in the first period all season.

Eldridge added two assists for her first career three-point performance. She leads the league with three multi-point games and is fourth in league scoring with eight points (2G, 6A) in seven games.

Sirens defender Ella Shelton recorded her second assist of the season in her return to the lineup after suffering a lower body injury in the season opener. She has now scored 10 points (2G, 8A) in seven career games against Minnesota.

New York captain Micah Zandee-Hart recorded her fifth assist of the season and is now tied for second in scoring among defenders with six points (1G, 5A) in seven games. The defender has now doubled her point total from the PWHL's inaugural season.

Chloé Aurard 's goal was her first of the season and second point in seven games. She scored once with seven assists in 21 games for New York during the inaugural season.

Abby Roque (1G, 1A) recorded her first multi-point performance of the season and the fourth of her PWHL career.

Both Minnesota natives on the Sirens, Gabby Rosenthal (Blaine) and Paetyn Levis (Rogers), recorded their first assists of the season.

New York scored two power play goals for the second time this season, following the team's home opener on Dec. 18 against Toronto. The Sirens have converted on the advantage in five of their seven games and lead the PWHL with a power play percentage of 28.0%.

Minnesota has given the opposition three power play opportunities in each of their last three games.

Frost rookie defender Mae Batherson led all players in time on ice at 24:02.

Lucy Morgan 's first career PWHL start came two days after the rookie signed a 10-day contract with the Frost. The 24-year-old from Mandan, ND was the scheduled backup until starter Nicole Hensley suffered an injury during the pre-game warmup. Maddie Rooney, who was expecting to be a scratch, served as today's backup.

All three of Minnesota's losses this season have come on home ice where they've played to a 1-1-1-2 record.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 1 2 2 - 5

Minnesota 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, New York, Eldridge 2 (Shelton), 1:10. Penalties-Coyne Schofield Min (hooking), 16:05.

2nd Period-2, New York, Fillier 4 (Carpenter, Eldridge), 6:44 (PP). 3, New York, Carpenter 5 (Roque, Zandee-Hart), 19:20 (PP). Penalties-Knoll Min (tripping), 5:47; Thompson Min (slashing), 18:37.

3rd Period-4, New York, Aurard 1 (Rosenthal), 1:52. 5, New York, Roque 2 (Eldridge, Levis), 19:28. Penalties-Tulus Ny (slashing), 5:04; Tulus Ny (tripping), 10:01; Downie-Landry Ny (interference), 15:26.

Shots on Goal-New York 8-11-15-34. Minnesota 11-10-5-26.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 2 / 3; Minnesota 0 / 3.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 4-2-0-0 (26 shots-26 saves). Minnesota, Morgan 0-1-0-0 (34 shots-29 saves).

A-6,414

THREE STARS

1. Corinne Schroeder (NY) SO

2. Sarah Fillier (NY) 1G

3. Alex Carpenter (NY) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Minnesota (3-2-1-2) - 14 PTS - 1st Place

New York (3-1-1-2) - 12 PTS - 3rd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

New York: Tuesday, January 7 vs. Ottawa at 7:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota: Wednesday, January 8 vs. Boston at 6:30 p.m. CT

Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2025

