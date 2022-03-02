Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale March 11

Peoria, IL-- In advance of the 2022 home opener on April 12, Chiefs single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, March 11, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Dozer Park box office will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 11 only. Traditional box office hours will resume on Monday, March 14. The box office will be open during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at peoriachiefs.com or by calling the Chiefs front office at (309) 680-4000.

Fans who purchase tickets on March 11 will be entered into a pair of raffles to potentially win an autographed Masyn Winn baseball, or a ball signed by Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker. Online and phone-in customers will receive one raffle ticket for each Chiefs ticket purchased, while fans who buy tickets in-person at the box office will receive two entries with each individual ticket.

The 2022 Chiefs campaign will begin on April 8 in Appleton, Wisconsin. The season will be unaffected by Major League Baseball's current work stoppage.

MOBILE TICKETING INFORMATION:

Dozer Park has revamped their mobile ticketing options for 2022. Fans will now be able to receive their ticket via text message and store them in their Google Pay or Apple Wallet. Tickets can also be emailed directly to fans. The transition to mobile ticketing will continue gradually throughout the season. For patrons who wish to receive a physical ticket, that option still remains.

A print-at-home option will also exist in 2022. Fans will need to set up a TicketReturn account to access the print-at-home capabilities. With a TicketReturn account, season ticket holders will also have the ability to transfer tickets as well as exchange tickets from unused dates. For more information, visit peoriachiefs.com and click the tickets and promotions tab.

