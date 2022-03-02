Peoria Chiefs Issue Statement Regarding the 2022 Season
March 2, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
The Peoria Chiefs released the following statement Wednesday regarding Major League Baseball's current work stoppage.
Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball's season, Minor League Baseball has a full season unaffected by the ongoing situation.
The Peoria Chiefs will kick off their 39th season of professional baseball Friday, April 8, in Appleton, Wisconsin. The Chiefs open their home slate Tuesday, April 12.
Single-game tickets go on sale March 11. We look forward to continuing to bring America's Pastime to our central Illinois communities.
